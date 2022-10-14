Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 386 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,617. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

