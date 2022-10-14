Bowman & Co S.C. Has $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 159,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

