Bowman & Co S.C. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6,489.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,875. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23.

