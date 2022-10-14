Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 322 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 118,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

