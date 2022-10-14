BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

BOX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BOX opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 1.12. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

