BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 510 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.01). 1,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

