bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPOSY shares. Barclays increased their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of BPOSY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

