Brady (NYSE:BRC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Bank of America

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 3,227.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

