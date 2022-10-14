Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,397. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

