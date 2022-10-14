Braintrust 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00010818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $169.26 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

