Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Braveheart Resources Trading Down 11.1 %
RIINF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 63,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.