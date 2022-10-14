Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

RIINF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 63,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

