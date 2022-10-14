Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Down 4.7 %

BRZE stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $29,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.