Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.98

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 204175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

About Brenntag

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.