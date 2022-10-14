Brian Dalton Buys 2,715 Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director Brian Dalton bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,575.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,675 shares in the company, valued at C$228,376.75.

TSE:ARR traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.20. 7,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,884. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$190.90 million and a PE ratio of -42.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0595775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

