Brickley Wealth Management Has $708,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,859. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

