Brickley Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 229,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,182. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $116.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.