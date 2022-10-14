BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $11.04. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,239 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

