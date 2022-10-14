British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,273 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BTI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 25,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

