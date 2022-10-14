Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

