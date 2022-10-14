Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) PT at $59.88

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701,420 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

