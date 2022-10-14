Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Target Price at $63.30

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.30.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

