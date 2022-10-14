Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

