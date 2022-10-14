Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

EWBC stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

