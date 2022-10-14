Brokers Set Expectations for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $18,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

