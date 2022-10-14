Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.25. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

