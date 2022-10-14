Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.46. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 172.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 33.5% during the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 491,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

