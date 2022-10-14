Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

