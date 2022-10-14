BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.45.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

