BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.
BRP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.45.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.
Institutional Trading of BRP
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.