Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 36,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

