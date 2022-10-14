Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,686.98

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,686.98 ($20.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,902 ($22.98). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,871 ($22.61), with a volume of 1,128,177 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

The company has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,800.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,775.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

