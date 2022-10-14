Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Hits $0.0406

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

