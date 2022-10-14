Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.57. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 6,194 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 9.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.