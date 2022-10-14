BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Up 1.2%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 28,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 225,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZFD. Bank of America cut shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

