BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY remained flat at $6.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1736 per share. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BW LPG

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

