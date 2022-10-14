Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Buys $24,999.48 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CFO David North acquired 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $24,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 485,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Byrna Technologies

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYRN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.