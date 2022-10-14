Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 27th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 16th.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Recommended Stories
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.