Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 27th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 16th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited, an investment company, invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

