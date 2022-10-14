Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CDZI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,311. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

