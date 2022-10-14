CAE (NYSE:CAE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

