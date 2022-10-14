California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.39.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

