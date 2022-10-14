Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,848. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.