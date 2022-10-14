Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.
TXN stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.
Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.
