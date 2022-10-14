Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $357.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.