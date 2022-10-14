Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,937 shares of company stock worth $703,781. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

