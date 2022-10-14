Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $63.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.