Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $63.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
