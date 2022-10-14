Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.