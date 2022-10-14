Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$284.00 and last traded at C$284.00. Approximately 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$298.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.02 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.