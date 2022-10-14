Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 47,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,072. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
About Cannabis Sativa
