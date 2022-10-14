Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BLOZF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 297,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

