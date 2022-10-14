Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,690. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 364,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

