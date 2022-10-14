Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CFFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,690. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.