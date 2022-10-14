Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

CAPR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

