Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
CAPR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.